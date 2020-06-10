Fundsmith LLP Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,506 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 5.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.05% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $1,006,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.41. 35,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,224. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

