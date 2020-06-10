Fundsmith LLP Has $857.64 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,365 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Automatic Data Processing worth $857,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 57.5% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 81,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,827,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,882,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 98.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 594,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,557,000 after buying an additional 295,462 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.04. 1,428,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

