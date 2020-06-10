Fundsmith LLP Has $982.61 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fundsmith LLP cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316,879 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.31% of Visa worth $982,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. 5,741,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,914. The company has a market cap of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.