Fundsmith LLP Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.37% of Verisk Analytics worth $83,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,981. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

