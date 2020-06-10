Fundsmith LLP Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 351,616 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 4.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.08% of Waters worth $865,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,711. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

