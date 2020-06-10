Fundsmith LLP Sells 285,450 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285,450 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.71% of Intuit worth $1,025,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.78. 66,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.