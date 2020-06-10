Fundsmith LLP Sells 99,110 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fundsmith LLP lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,110 shares during the period. Masimo comprises 0.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.88% of Masimo worth $84,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Masimo by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,015 shares of company stock valued at $73,459,646. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

