Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,610 Shares

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $55,413.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.65. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gamco Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

