GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88), RTT News reports. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 7,992,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

In related news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

