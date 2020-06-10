GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden Sells 5,624 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GATX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 285,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in GATX by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GATX by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GATX by 97.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

