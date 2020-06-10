Gifto Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Gifto has a market cap of $8.76 million and $9.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Kyber Network and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.01950484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance, Bibox, Kryptono, Coinnest, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

