Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.72). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 654.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glaukos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Glaukos by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

