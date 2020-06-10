GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 434,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 395,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

