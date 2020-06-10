Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. 546,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,173. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,597 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

