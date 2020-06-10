GoldMint Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $313.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01952618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123086 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

