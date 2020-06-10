Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,646,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,811. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

