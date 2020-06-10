Graft Market Cap Tops $225,144.74 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Graft has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market capitalization of $225,144.74 and approximately $44.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00694854 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

