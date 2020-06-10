Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.