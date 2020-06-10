Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.45. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,124,300 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.