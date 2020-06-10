Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.45. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,124,300 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
