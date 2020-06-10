Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $75.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $84.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.58 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $86.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.03. 112,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

