Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.77. Groupon shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 27,149,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,960 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,098 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

