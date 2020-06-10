Guider (GDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $31,400.41 and approximately $38.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.