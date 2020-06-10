Harbor Spring Capital LLC Has $26.68 Million Stock Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. New Relic makes up approximately 3.2% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,475. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. 727,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.15.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.