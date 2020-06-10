Harbor Spring Capital LLC Purchases 465,369 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for about 4.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.52% of TriNet Group worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 1,523,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. 482,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.94. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 144,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $6,738,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,767. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

