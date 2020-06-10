Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Hashgard has a market cap of $988,465.90 and approximately $8,700.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.91 or 0.06761486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

