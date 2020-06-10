HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Director Kenneth S. Courtis Purchases 24,835 Shares

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 24,835 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $77,733.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,619.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HC2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 235,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,844. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.13 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HC2 by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on HC2 from $8.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.