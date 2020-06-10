HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 3,466,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

