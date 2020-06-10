HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,494. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.