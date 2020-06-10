HEAT Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEAT has a market capitalization of $654,654.66 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEAT has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.01952856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00178424 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,321,859 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.