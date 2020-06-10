HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Tops $327,364.94

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $327,364.94 and $623.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031736 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,795.54 or 0.99904012 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012758 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000999 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00071877 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,975,416 coins and its circulating supply is 256,840,266 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.