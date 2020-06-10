Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 948,353 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,969. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

