Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 948,353 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BHC traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,969. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
