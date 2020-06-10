Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.07% of Home Depot worth $4,155,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.45. 3,408,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.09 and its 200-day moving average is $220.71. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

