Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $4,028,538.78 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

