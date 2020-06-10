Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.58. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. 673,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,874. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 7,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $345,040.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $345,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.