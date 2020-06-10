Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Humana by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.89.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $392.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

