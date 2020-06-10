Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,976.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $933,699.27 and approximately $24,976.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00533069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,193,130 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

