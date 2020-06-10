HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 5.7%

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.31, approximately 235,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 265,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

