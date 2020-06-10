Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $540.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003256 BTC on exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and $540.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.01950484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

