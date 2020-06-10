IDEX Membership 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $122.40 or 0.01251680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $244,795.06 and $134.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.13 or 0.07077970 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009792 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

