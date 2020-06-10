IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,672 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 5.00% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,028,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $18.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.89. 26,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $319.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

