Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lowered by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.05. 721,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,373. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock worth $8,789,987. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

