ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $505,657.10 and approximately $1.28 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 9,218,351 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.