Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 757,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,834. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.15. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

