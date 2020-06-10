Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.94

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 510666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

