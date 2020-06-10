Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $297,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $510,745,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 419.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

