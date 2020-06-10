Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.84. Inpixon shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 16,797,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 519.19% and a negative return on equity of 364.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC owned 23.55% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

