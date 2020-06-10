Insider Buying: Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) CRO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) CRO Bari A. Harlam bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,287.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 331,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,802. Mohawk Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

