Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CEO Omar Asali bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,631,174.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PACK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,656,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,703 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $26,331,000.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

