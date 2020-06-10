Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CEO Omar Asali bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,631,174.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PACK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.
