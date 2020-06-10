Insider Selling: Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Senior Officer Sells 12,667 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$209,892.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,530.19.

Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.