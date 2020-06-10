Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.07. The stock had a trading volume of 309,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,826. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $499.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.28 and its 200-day moving average is $383.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,230.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

